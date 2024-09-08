Hartlepool United midfielder Greg Sloggett admits Pools "want more" following a run of four home games without a win.

Saturday's 0-0 draw with Halifax was the fourth time in a row Darren Sarll's side have failed to win at the Prestige Group Stadium - Pools have drawn a blank in front of goal in three of those matches.

Of course, it's also worthwhile remembering that Pools are unbeaten on home turf following four successive draws.

Sarll's new look side have been excellent at the back and bettered the number of clean sheets last season's leaky back line managed in the whole campaign following their fifth shutout in seven games at the weekend.

The Irishman is confident Pools will come good despite an indifferent start to the new season.

Even so, there was a palpable sense of frustration on the terraces on Saturday as Pools huffed and puffed but failed to secure the first home win of the Darren Sarll era despite a flurry of late chances.

As a club with a proud history of competing in the Football League - 20 years ago, Pools were pushing for promotion to the Championship - supporters are understandably expectant and will be unwilling to accept another season of mid-table mediocrity in the National League following last term's underwhelming 12th placed finish.

Nothing less than a promotion push will satisfy a set of supporters who have largely been starved of success in recent years but continue to believe that their side belongs back in the Football League.

Sarll certainly looks to have assembled a squad capable of challenging but Pools have made a bit of a stuttering start to the new season, winning just two of their first seven games.

Sloggett, who has impressed since arriving earlier this summer, insisted his new teammates are demanding more from themselves following Saturday's stalemate.

"We're disappointed," he said.

"We're still yet to win at home and we aren't scoring enough goals.

"That's just it, plain and simple.

"We want more and we're determined to get it, we're constantly working to make things right.

"The positives are we aren't conceding very many at all.

"We just need to build and build on the opportunities we're creating and be a bit more dynamic in the final third."

The Irishman is no stranger to success in his homeland, having helped University College Dublin win promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division before establishing himself as a regular in the trailblazing Dundalk side that reached the Europa League.

Sloggett is determined to prove himself across the Irish Sea following a frustrating spell towards the end of last season with Cheltenham, where he was limited to just a handful of appearances.

The 28-year-old, who has made a bright start to his Pools career thanks to his powerful runs from midfield, admits it hasn't been the perfect start to the season but remains confident his new side will come good.

He said: "We're frustrated.

"We're not winning at home.

"Fans are coming and paying good money and we want to put on good performances and produce goals, wins and exciting games.

"We're frustrated in there with each other but that's a sign of the competitive spirit that's been instilled in us and I think that will begin to produce better results as the weeks go on."