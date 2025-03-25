The Irishman has made just 18 appearances since signing for Pools in the summer and hasn't featured in more than a month. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United midfielder Greg Sloggett has signed for fellow National League side Boston on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old was one of a number of midfield arrivals last summer but has struggled to make his mark at the Prestige Group Stadium, making eight starts and 10 substitute appearances. The Irishman has featured in just three of head coach Anthony Limbrick's first 10 games in charge, playing a total of 94 minutes.

Sloggett enjoyed considerable success in his homeland with the likes of University College Dublin, Derry City and Dundalk, where he made 160 appearances, including 16 in the Europa League. He signed for Cheltenham in February 2024 but left in the summer after playing just twice in Gloucestershire.

Big things were expected of him after he signed for Pools in July and he made an impressive start in pre-season, creating two of the goals in a thumping win over South Shields on his debut. However, an injury sustained against Sunderland's under-21 side seemed to hamper his progress and he has found himself behind the likes of Nathan Sheron, Jamie Miley, Nicky Featherstone and Jack Hunter in the pecking order. His last Pools appearance was more than a month ago.

He signs for a Boston side who had been enjoying a considerable resurgence prior to their thumping 4-1 defeat to Pools on Saturday. The Pilgrims arrived in the North East on a run of six games unbeaten and have given themselves a chance to pull off an unlikely escape from relegation; despite being well-beaten at the weekend, Boston are just three points from safety and have at least one game in hand on most of their direct rivals. Sloggett links up with fellow Irishman Graham Coughlan, who has been in charge since November, in Lincolnshire and is expected to feature in Boston's game at home to Southend on Tuesday evening.