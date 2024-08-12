"Confidence is quite high and I won't get carried away after scoring one goal, but hopefully I can add more.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United midfielder Jack Hunter was delighted to mark his debut with a goal and a win at Yeovil.

Hunter's venomous second half strike secured Pools all three points following a combative, determined and disciplined performance.

The 26-year-old, who signed this summer from Halifax, enjoyed an excellent competitive debut, impressing with his tireless work at both ends of the pitch before lashing home the winner from the edge of the box.

"I don't think it gets much better than that," he said.

Hunter enjoyed an outstanding debut in Somerset, capping an impressive performance with the winning goal. Picture by Frank Reid.

"It was a really positive start, I thought everyone was brilliant today.

"I think we showed what we're about."

Hunter, who helped Halifax reach the National League play-offs last season, playing 44 times, is one of seven new faces to have arrived at Victoria Park so far this summer.

He was one of a trio of new central-midfielders to sign up under Sarll, with the new boss looking to give the engine room a complete makeover.

Hunter started alongside Nathan Sheron, with the pair catching the eye with a tough-tackling, tenacious and tireless display. Greg Sloggett, who impressed in pre-season, missed the trip to Somerset with an ankle injury while veteran Nicky Featherstone will be determined to make an impact again this term.

Significantly, Hunter was also one of a quartet of new faces with links to the local area; born in the North East, he came through the ranks at Newcastle and had two separate spells with Gateshead, helping them to the National League North title.

Despite starting off somewhat on the back foot following the controversial decision to part company with popular former manager Kevin Phillips, Sarll's focused recruitment drive, taking on a distinctly local flavour, has impressed Poolies and Hunter admits there is a positive mood around the camp following a successful summer.

He said: "We've been excited.

"We knew we'd prepared well, we've had a really good pre-season.

"Everyone felt fit and ready, and really we were just wanting to get down here and get going.

"The lads have been brilliant all pre-season, so I had no doubts we'd go and get a result."

Hunter, who helped Halifax lift the FA Trophy in 2023, playing the full 90 minutes at Wembley as the Shaymen edged past Gateshead 1-0, is not renowned for his goalscoring.

Indeed, he managed just one goal in 79 appearances during his time in West Yorkshire, where he was regarded as a diligent defensive-midfielder.

However, Sarll, who has been keen to recruit midfielders who he believes are capable of fulfilling a more traditional, box-to-box role, has given Hunter free rein to get forward since he arrived at Victoria Park.

He came close to scoring on a number of occasions in pre-season and, like Sheron, made telling contributions at both ends in Somerset.

Although his teammates were quick to remind him of his goalscoring record after the game, Hunter is relishing his new role and is determined to add more goals to his game this season.

"They're talking rubbish!" he said.

"When I spoke to the manager about coming here, we had a conversation about getting me higher up the pitch.

"I think the last few years of my career, I've never really been able to get that high up, just due to the styles of the teams that I've played in.

"That excited me, and hopefully I can score a few more through the season.

"Confidence is quite high and I won't get carried away after scoring one goal, but hopefully I can add more.

"I would say the defensive side of my game is probably one of the strongest parts, but if I can start adding in those attacking aspects, then I'll become a more rounded player."

Hunter and midfield partner Nathan Sheron were two of Saturday's outstanding performers, steaming into challenges, driving up and down the pitch and covering a lot of ground in service of their new side.

The duo's dynamic displays were especially pleasing given that Pools were, by contrast, one-paced and lacklustre in the engine room for large parts of last season.

Hunter hailed his new midfield sidekick and is hoping the pair, who played 89 National League games between them last season, can establish a successful partnership.

He said: "We're really close off the pitch and on the pitch.

"We bring out the best in each other on the pitch, and hopefully fans will be able to see that this season.

"I thought Shez (Sheron) was brilliant, so hopefully we can form a good partnership and get more good results."