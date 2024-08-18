Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United midfielder Jack Hunter felt his side's togetherness helped them secure a hard-fought point against Southend.

Pools held the Shrimpers to a goalless draw despite playing almost all of the second half with 10 men after captain Luke Waterfall was sent off following two quickfire yellow cards.

Hunter, who had been impressing in midfield, dropped back into defence following Waterfall's dismissal and excelled alongside Tom Parkes, making a vital clearing header at the back post and doing well to deal with a threatening ball in behind.

The 26-year-old has played in defence before and often operated in a back three when Gateshead won the National League North title in 2022.

Hunter impressed in both midfield and defence during the draw with Southend. Picture by Frank Reid.

The former Halfiax man's performance epitomised a new look Pools side who are full of commitment, industry and dedication.

After holding on for 40 minutes of normal time plus six added - Pools survived a few hair-raising moments late on but Southend failed to register a shot on target after Waterfall's dismissal - one point felt like all three for the home side, who had to battle with their backs against the wall for most of the second half.

Hunter, who scored the winner at Yeovil last week, was delighted with his side's spirited showing.

"Everyone showed how together we are as a team," he said.

"It was tough in the second half but we dug in and got a good point as well as a clean sheet again, which is important."

Pools are set to travel to Tamworth, last season's National League North champions, on Tuesday night.

Darren Sarll's side are set to be without the suspended Luke Waterfall and, in all probability, Dan Dodds and Luke Charman, who have both sustained injuries in the last few days.

That will leave Pools looking a bit threadbare for the trip to Staffordshire, with Tamworth searching for their first win of the campaign having drawn their opener and lost at York on Saturday.

Hunter has had to do more than his fair share of running in the first two weeks of the new season, with referee Paul Marsden adding on a total of 15 minutes of injury time against Southend.

Even so, the versatile midfielder is relishing the prospect of getting straight back to business in midweek.

He said: "I love it when we've got two games in a week.

"That's what we're here for, we're here to play games.

"We've just got to recover well, go again and hopefully get another good result."