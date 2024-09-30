Hartlepool United midfielder Jack Hunter ruled out for at least three months
The 26-year-old has made a mixed start to his Pools career after becoming Darren Sarll's second summer signing in July, joining on a free transfer from Halifax.
The industrious midfielder scored the winning goal on the opening day of the season as Pools beat Yeovil 1-0, rifling a venomous strike beyond Glovers goalkeeper Ollie Wright from the edge of the box.
After impressing again against Southend as Pools held on to secure a hard-earned point despite being reduced to 10-men, Hunter was sent off in the first half of the trip to Woking.
Pools were 2-0 up and cruising at the time when Hunter was given his marching orders after picking up two needless yellow cards in the space of just a handful of minutes, with his new side going on to lose the game 3-2.
He struggled to rediscover his best form after returning from suspension and Sarll later confirmed that he had only been training sporadically.
Pools released a statement to confirm the new man, who hardly missed a minute of football during his successful two year spell with Halifax, was set to be out for at least three months, meaning he might not return until after Christmas.
Pools are still fairly well-stocked in midfield and Nathan Sheron, Greg Sloggett, Nicky Featherstone and Darren Robinson all featured in Saturday's narrow defeat to Forest Green Rovers, but Hunter's absence, especially at a difficult time for out of sorts Pools, promises to be a big miss.
