Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley admitted he was "buzzing" after scoring on his debut to rescue a point for Pools against Braintree on Saturday.

The 21-year-old bagged his first senior goal in the 96th minute to ensure Pools didn't head back to the North East empty-handed. Having hit the bar moments before, Miley made no mistake as he brought the ball down and lashed it into the roof of the net to salvage something for his new side.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Pools, who hit the woodwork three times and had Luke Charman's goal ruled out for offside, that left manager Lennie Lawrence scratching his head. However, Miley's impressive debut represented a real bright spark and the new recruit, who signed on a permanent deal from Newcastle on Thursday, was delighted to have made such a promising start to his Pools career.

"As soon as I got told I was coming on the feeling was really good," he said.

Jamie Miley made the perfect start to his Pools career as he scored a 96th minute equaliser on his debut against Braintree on Saturday. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

"It was a difficult game to come on into and then for them to score not long after, we had a job to do, especially with all the chances we had throughout the game.

"To score at the end, I was absolutely delighted. I couldn't really believe it dropped to my feet twice. I hit the bar the first time and then I couldn't miss the second one. I'm buzzing."