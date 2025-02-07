"Pre-season was a massive part of my career going forward, I took a lot from that time and think I've shown I am good enough to do well."

Hartlepool United's Jamie Miley believes he has learned a lot from a number of his former club Newcastle's high-profile midfielders.

The 21-year-old signed for Pools on a permanent deal having spent almost a decade at St James' Park, impressing for Newcastle's first team in pre-season. Miley made eight appearances on loan at League Two strugglers Newport in the first half of the campaign before returning to the North East to sign for Pools. Although Pools now have six central-midfielders on their books, the likes of Nathan Sheron, who has started all 32 of his side's games this season, Jack Hunter, Greg Sloggett and Kieran Wallace, who hasn't made a senior appearance this term, are all renowned more for their destructive qualities than their ball-playing prowess. Nicky Featherstone, who made a milestone 445th appearance last week and will turn 37 in September, is a talented technician but Pools will be hoping Miley can give them another option in the engine room.

The young midfielder made an impressive start to his Pools career, scoring a 96th minute equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Braintree. While it will likely take time for the diminutive Miley to adjust to the rigorous physical demands of the relentless National League, he looked confident in possession during an assured cameo in Essex.

Miley will be able to call on an enviable footballing education from his time at Newcastle. He was part of the first team squad during pre-season and rubbed shoulders with the likes of Brazil internationals Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes as well as former AC Milan captain Sandro Tonali. The Magpies can also call on the likes of Sean Longstaff and Jamie's brother Lewis, who broke into the senior side in spectacular fashion last season. Miley admits he's had the chance to learn a lot from Newcastle's impressive midfield as he looks to establish himself in the Pools side.

"I've taken massive amounts from all of them," he said.

"It's been a privilege to train and play with some top, top midfielders. How they train, how they think about the game and how they are with the ball at their feet, it's really impressive and my time in the summer was a real learning curve.

"Even in training, you learn loads. Especially under Eddie Howe, where there was so much attention to detail. From being on the ball to little things off the ball, for example when and how to press, I've learned a lot.

"Pre-season was a massive part of my career going forward, I took a lot from that time and think I've shown I am good enough to do well."