Hartlepool United midfielder Kieran Wallace has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, the club have confirmed.

The luckless Wallace signed on loan for National League North side Peterborough Sports last month and had made four appearances before going down in a 1-0 win at Rushall Olympic. Following a scan, the injury has been confirmed as a dreaded rupture of his ACL, meaning the 30-year-old will miss the remainder of the season and, presumably, at least some of the following campaign.

Injuries have plagued the unfortunate midfielder throughout his career and his time at Pools has been no different. Since signing for the club in June 2023, Wallace has managed just 21 appearances and has not played for Pools since February last year. The former Sheffield United, Burton Albion and Mansfield man underwent surgery in April but is now set for another long spell on the sidelines.