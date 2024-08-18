Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Sheron believes Pools can challenge for promotion after strong start to new season
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 26-year-old has made an impressive start to life in the North East and was outstanding in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Southend, dominating the midfield even after Pools were reduced to 10 men following captain Luke Waterfall's red card.
Sheron, who loves snapping into challenges and hasn't stopped running since his arrival at Victoria Park, appears well on the way to becoming a fan favourite.
The tough-tackling midfielder, who was a regular in the Oldham side throughout the last two seasons, has moved his family to the area and made an immediate impact on the pitch.
Together with fellow new recruit Jack Hunter, Sheron has transformed the Pools engine room, which was lacklustre and one-paced for much of last term but now looks like being one of manager Darren Sarll's most formidable assets.
Having missed out on the play-offs in both of his two seasons with Oldham, Sheron has joined a Pools squad who have promotion aspirations of their own.
Following a strong start to the new campaign that has seen them take four points from the first two matches, keeping successive clean sheets, Sheron feels his new side are capable of challenging this term.
"I think we definitely are," he said.
"If we don't believe it ourselves, then there's no point being here.
"The messages from the manager, the staff and all the rest of the lads have been clear - we know what we want to do.
"I wouldn't have moved to the North East and left home if I didn't think we were going to be successful.
"We all want the same thing, I feel like all the lads know what we can achieve.
"Looking at the bigger picture, I think we'd take four points from the first two games, considering the circumstances. We've not conceded a goal.
"It's a good platform to build from."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.