Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Sheron reflects on "really happy time" following birth of son

By Robbie Stelling
Published 31st Mar 2025, 18:00 BST
Hartlepool United's Nathan Sheron has been reflecting on a "really happy time" following the birth of his son on Thursday.

The midfielder and his wife, Charlotte, welcomed their second child, Ollie Eric Sheron, last week.

Sheron, who has started all but two of his side's games this season, returned to training on Friday and played the full 90 minutes on Saturday as Pools beat play-off chasing Halifax 1-0, just the second time they'd recorded back-to-back wins all campaign.

The 27-year-old has been one of the outstanding performers from another underwhelming season. Of all the midfielders to have arrived over the summer - Jack Hunter, Greg Sloggett and Darren Robinson were all signed to help Pools add more bite in the engine room - Sheron is the only one who can be considered an unmitigated success. Having spent two seasons at Oldham, making 91 appearances, Sheron has established himself as a fan favourite at the Prestige Group Stadium thanks to his tough tackling, tireless running and tenacious approach. In recent weeks, he has started to establish a promising partnership with former Newcastle man Jamie Miley.

The popular midfielder welcomed his second child on Thursday before playing the full 90 minutes in Saturday's win over Halifax. Picture by Frank Reid.The popular midfielder welcomed his second child on Thursday before playing the full 90 minutes in Saturday's win over Halifax. Picture by Frank Reid.
It was a memorable week, then, for Sheron and his family. Speaking to the club website after Saturday's win over Halifax, he reflected on a "brilliant" few days.

"It's been mad," he said.

"My wife gave birth to our second child on Thursday, we've just had a little boy. It's been mental.

"We got home yesterday (Friday) and obviously I played today. It's been brilliant, I'm made up, my wife's recovering and the little fella is doing great. I'm really happy.

"It'll be nice to spend a bit of time with my family now and grow that relationship with my son. It's a really happy time."

