Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Sheron set to miss next two matches through suspension
The 27-year-old, who signed from Oldham last summer, had started all of the first 34 games this term. Six of Sheron's yellow cards have come in his last 10 appearances.
Young midfielder Jamie Miley, who signed on a permanent deal from Newcastle last month, comes in for his first start ahead of the visit of relegation-threatened Maidenhead. The 21-year-old scored a 96th minute equaliser on his Pools debut against Braintree but has been an unused substitute for the last two matches, with head coach Anthony Limbrick admitting he had been "unfortunate" not to be involved.
