Nicky Featherstone in action at York City. YCFC 2-1 HUFC 17-07-2019. Picture by Frank Reid

The midfielder shone in a positive first half display from Pools that saw Nicke Kabamba give them the lead going into the second half. But several changes for Pools at the break led to two goals from the Minstermen as Dan Maguire and Alex Kempster netted to seal a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

“We wanted to come here and get back to winning ways after a difficult game against Middlesbrough,” Featherstone said.

“We felt pretty comfortable in the first half and had opportunities to score more than one but we want to instil that winning mentality so it’s disappointing in the end.

“It was a game of two halves and it was difficult to watch in the second half at times but we’ve got enough in the squad to regroup and go again on Saturday.

“It’s always difficult coming on and with eight changes even more so but we’ve got enough quality and enough experience in the team to work through the difficult patches and feed our way into the game.

“That was probably more like a league game than anything from Saturday. Saturday was a bit false at times with the way (Middlesbrough) knocked it about at times. That was a challenge for us but we wanted to win.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featherstone came close to opening the scoring himself as he fired just over the bar from a clever Liam Noble corner.

“It wasn’t one from the training ground it was just there was no one on the edge of the box so I just had a look at Nobs and he’s seen me,” added the 30-year-old.

“It was good contact but I was disappointed not to hit the target.

“I know it’s not the be all and end all to win the game but pre-season’s a good time to build some momentum going into the new season so this was a disappointing result.

“But it’s another game closer to the season and another 45 minutes for everyone.