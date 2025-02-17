Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone admits he thinks some stability in the dugout would benefit Pools.

Since signing a player-coach deal last summer, Featherstone, who remains an integral part of the Pools midfield, has already worked with three different managers and head coaches. Darren Sarll, who replaced former England international Kevin Phillips in the summer, lasted until October, while veteran Lennie Lawrence, who has taken charge of more than 1,000 games throughout his long and distinguished career, stepped down after 17 matches at the helm. The latest in a long line of incumbents is the charismatic, energetic and ambitious Anthony Limbrick, the first Australian ever to take charge of Pools.

The remarkably high turnover of managers was brought into sharp focus when Pools entertained relegation-threatened Maidenhead on Saturday. Experienced Magpies boss Alan Devonshire is closing in on two decades in charge of the Berkshire side, while Pools have had 16 different permanent managers and eight caretakers since he returned for a second spell at York Road in 2015. Of those, only Dave Challinor, who led the club to promotion in 2021, can be considered an unqualified success. Ronnie Moore, mastermind of the famous 'great escape' season, is the only other manager to have lasted for more than 12 months in the role, while all of the last three bosses - Phillips, Sarll and Lawrence - were in charge for 16 league games or fewer, albeit Lawrence stepped down of his own accord.

Change in football is inevitable, but the number of new faces in the Pools dugout as well as the club's recent struggles - Pools have managed just three top half finishes in the last 17 seasons, two of which were underwhelming 12th placed efforts - suggest something is not quite right. There are, at last, signs that Pools are planning for the future. The recent permanent signings of Jamie Miley, 21, Sam Folarin, 24, and Jack Robinson, 23, point to the fact that Pools are looking to decrease the average age of a squad that includes eight players who are 30 or over, while Limbrick is believed to have penned a contract that will, all being well, keep him at the club beyond this season.

The veteran midfielder has played under a staggering 26 different managerial or caretaker regimes since first signing for Pools under Paul Murray in 2014. Picture by Frank Reid.

Since signing for Pools under Paul Murray in 2014, Featherstone has played and worked under 26 different regimes, either permanent appointments or on an interim basis. While it's true that change is part and parcel of football, the midfielder admits he feels some stability would benefit Pools as they bid to win promotion back to the Football League and achieve some much-needed sustained success.

"It helps, but I don't know if you get that in modern day football," he said.

"I don't think it's just Hartlepool, I think there were almost 50 managers sacked last season. Especially in the modern age, social media has given so many people a voice and there is so much pressure to get rid of people, to make a change, it can be difficult. There's not a lot of patience, things don't have to go wrong for long before people start calling for change. That's just football.

"I think it does help if you have got stability and you have got the same person in charge, but I think players now have to be adaptable and prepared for whatever happens. Change is almost constant, that's just how it is."