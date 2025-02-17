Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone admits he is yet to make a decision on his future.

The veteran, who recently became the club's third-highest appearance-maker of all-time, signed a player-coach deal last summer and was expected to play a more peripheral role this season. However, after being an unused substitute in the first two games of the campaign under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll, Featherstone have been almost-ever present since, making 30 appearances and starting in 18 of the last 19 games.

Of last season's first choice midfield three, Featherstone was the only one to survive Sarll's summer cull. Tom Crawford, who will return to the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday night with play-off chasing Altrincham, and Callum Cooke, who signed for League Two strugglers Morecambe last month, were both released at the end of April. Nathan Sheron, who has been one of his side's most reliable and consistent performers, Jack Hunter, Greg Sloggett and Darren Robinson were all signed to make Pools more robust in the engine room, while Jamie Miley arrived on a permanent deal from Newcastle at the end of January to provide a different option. The fact that Featherstone, who has made almost 450 appearances across 11 seasons at Pools, remains arguably the club's most influential midfielder is both a sign of the veteran's remarkable longevity as well as the fact that Sarll's summer shopping spree has not work out as planned.

Although Featherstone is already beginning the transition to life after playing, it remains to be seen whether or not the experienced midfielder still feels as though he has another season in his legs. While some fans might have expected this season to be his last, the 36-year-old's form as well as the fact he has proven he can still cope with the relentless demands of the National League means it would be a surprise were Featherstone to call time on his career at the end of the campaign.

The veteran has started 18 of the last 19 games but admits he is yet to decide whether he will continue playing beyond this season. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I don't know to be honest," he said.

"I think when you get to my age, regardless of how fit you are, how unfit you are, people question you. Are you fit enough, have the legs gone?

"My numbers in terms of physical output are no different to what they were last year, I feel strong. My legs feel good, I train every day, but let's see."