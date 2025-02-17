Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone has refused to use the pitch as an excuse following a disappointing run of recent results.

Pools had hoped to use home games against Tamworth and Maidenhead, both sides in the bottom half of the National League table, as a springboard from which to launch their assault on the play-off places. However, Pools failed to make the most of their chances during two frustrating draws, while the condition of the pitch raised concerns among supporters.

In an ideal world, Pools would like to get the ball down and play, with head coach Anthony Limbrick renowned for his commitment to fast, free-flowing football. While Pools have a host of talented technicians in their squad, the pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium can make things difficult for the likes of Featherstone, Jamie Miley, Adam Campbell, Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini. Of course, conditions are the same for both sides but the deterioration of the playing surface has become a cause for concern of late.

The blame for the pitch can certainly not be laid at the door of popular head groundsman Dave Brown. Since taking on the role more than three decades ago, Brown has been a regular nominee for groundsman of the year, winning the award in 2003, 2004 and 2007. However, relegation to the National League has inevitably led to a tightening of the purse strings and the pitch is a far cry from what it once was.

This season, the issue seems to have come to a head. Barnet boss Dean Brennan slammed the pitch following November's goalless draw, even suggesting it was a deliberate ploy from Pools. As the winter has worsened, conditions have become gradually more challenging and Pools found things difficult again during Saturday's goalless draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead, a result which could well have ended their hopes of finishing in the play-offs.

"As a player, it's a tough one. I'm not sure what we can do about it, it's not really up to us," Featherstone said.

"It is what it is, probably half the pitches are similar at this level so we've just got to get on with it. There are good pitches and bad pitches, it is what it is.

"Would we benefit from a slightly better pitch? Of course we would, we've got some good technical players out there and you do have to take that extra touch sometimes. It's totally out of our control and it's not something we can affect, we just have to get on with it as best as we can."