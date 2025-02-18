Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone admits he's relishing the prospect of reuniting with former teammate Tom Crawford when Pools host play-off chasing Altrincham on Tuesday evening.

Crawford spent four years at Pools and was part of the side that won promotion in 2021, making 18 appearances. Having signed for Pools when he was 21, reuniting with then-manager Dave Challinor, who he played under at AFC Fylde, Crawford became a hugely popular figure in the North East. While he was in and out of the side in his first couple of seasons at Victoria Park, Crawford was renowned for his hard work, commitment and willingness to engage with fans. He broke into the Pools side upon their return to the Football League, playing 38 times in the 2021/22 campaign, starting in the FA Cup fourth round trip to Crystal Palace as well as the Football League Trophy semi-final against Rotherham. Crawford made 21 appearances the following season as Pools were relegated, but formed an integral part of the midfield last term.

Even though he was almost ever-present in the Pools side, scoring five goals in 39 games, Crawford was criticised by some supporters for failing to live up to his initial promise, while the fact he picked up 12 yellow cards was another source of frustration amongst fans. There were times when Pools were overrun in midfield last term, and a trio of Featherstone, Crawford and Callum Cooke, who has since signed for League Two Morecambe, was not always the most dynamic. All good players in their own right, Pools were probably lacking a ball-winner to beef them up at the base of midfield.

One of the first things outspoken former boss Darren Sarll did when he replaced Kevin Phillips at the end of April was to set about a complete overhaul of his midfield, with both Crawford and Cooke shown the door. Featherstone penned a new player-coach deal, while Nathan Sheron, Jack Hunter and Greg Sloggett all arrived as Pools looked to make themselves more robust in the middle third of the pitch. Northern Ireland under-21 international Darren Robinson joined on loan at the end of August, while young midfielder Jamie Miley signed a permanent deal last month after leaving Newcastle. Despite all the changes, Featherstone has remained an integral part of the engine room, making 30 appearances and starting in 18 of the last 19 games. That is both testament to the 36-year-old's remarkable longevity as well as a sign that the club's summer shopping spree hasn't worked out quite as was hoped.

For his part, Crawford's impressive form this season is perhaps making Pools question their decision to release him. The 25-year-old was snapped up by Altrincham in the summer and has quickly established himself as one of the Manchester side's most important players. The Robins finished fourth last season but were expected to find things harder this time around following the departure of talisman Chris Conn-Clarke, who scored 22 goals in 46 games. While Altrincham haven't quite hit the same heights, the Robins will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium in seventh and unbeaten in their last nine matches.

Crawford has been at the heart of their success this season, with popular manager Phil Parkinson giving him considerable responsibility in the engine room. Despite two red cards, the midfielder has scored six goals in 29 games, the most prolific campaign of his career, and is one of the first names on the Altrincham teamsheet.

Although the pair will be lining up against one another in midweek, with Pools needing to win to give themselves any chance of sneaking into the play-offs, Featherstone admits he's looking forward to reuniting with his former teammate.

"I love Tom Crawford as a player and a person," he said.

"He's a top, top guy. I think he's benefitted from being one of the main men there, I think that's helped him. Other than last season, he was a bit in and out and there were times when he struggled to nail down a place at Hartlepool. I'm buzzing to see how well he's done there, I think he's even popped up with a few goals. It'll be nice to see him on Tuesday, I know they're flying and we're expecting a tough game."