The midfielder was forced off early during Pools’ pre-season opener in the Algarve after a heavy landing saw the 23-year-old in some discomfort clutching at his lower arm.

Crawford came off and was replaced by a trialist as Paul Hartley suffered defeat in his first game in charge of Pools.

But Crawford, who started the game as Pools’ striker with Hartley short of attacking options owing to the absence of Omar Bogle and Marcus Carver from the squad, has confirmed via social media that his injury is not as bad as what first appeared.

Hartlepool United midfielder Tom Crawford has provided an update on his injury. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

“Well my stint as a number 9 was cut short. Gutted to have had to come off but been to the hospital and thankfully it's nothing serious,” Crawford wrote.

Initially, Pools boss Hartley had been concerned about Crawford with his squad already low on numbers and what a potentially longer term injury could mean.

“It didn’t look good but touch wood it might be OK,” said Hartley.

“We’ve a couple of strains and knocks during the game as expected.

“It wasn’t ideal. It’s our first game and I wanted to give everybody 45 minutes but we’re such low on numbers just now I had to play players for 90 minutes, but they came through it really well.

“I’m pleased with the two central defenders. The fullbacks did really well.

“We didn’t create enough chances that’s for sure - very rarely did we create. But we knew that when we came into this game.”

Pools return from their warm weather training camp on Friday before their UK pre-season schedule begins with a trip to Scottish Premiership side St Mirren next week.

And Hartley is hoping to have further reinforcements in his squad ahead of the trip to Paisley.

“I never get too carried away with whether we’re winning or if we’re getting beat [in pre-season],” said Hartley.

“We need to strengthen the squad. Hopefully we’ll get some new signings in by Tuesday to help bolster that.”