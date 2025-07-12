Hartlepool United name team for pre-season friendly against Northern Premier League side Whitby

Simon Grayson has named his side for Saturday's pre-season trip to Whitby Town, with new signings Danny Johnson and Jermaine Francis set for their debuts. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United have named their side for their pre-season trip to Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Whitby Town.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signings Danny Johnson and Jermaine Francis are both set to start having missed Tuesday's comfortable win over FC Hartlepool, while veteran Nicky Featherstone also features for the first time this summer, lining up alongside Nathan Sheron in the engine room.

Pools have named three trialists in their first half XI, while teenage defender Louis Stephenson, who spent time on loan at Whitby last season, captains the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New recruit Reiss McNally, who signed last month following an impressive spell at National League North side Kidderminster, starts in the heart of the Pools defence while Sam Folarin, who impressed in midweek, lines up on the flank. Adam Campbell, looking to kickstart his Pools career following a torrid first season in the North East, is set to start in-behind the strikers.

Maxim Kouogun, who turned down a new deal at Scunthorpe to sign for Pools on Friday, is not in the squad. Brad Walker, who returned to Victoria Park last month following a successful spell at the beginning of his career, also misses out.

Whitby, who are managed by Pools legend Gary Liddle, have named former Pools players Connor Smith and Lewis Hawkins in their side.

Pools: Trialist, Stephenson (c), McNally, Trialist, Folarin, Featherstone, Sheron, Francis, Campbell, Johnson, Trialist.