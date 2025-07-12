Hartlepool United name team for pre-season friendly against Northern Premier League side Whitby
New signings Danny Johnson and Jermaine Francis are both set to start having missed Tuesday's comfortable win over FC Hartlepool, while veteran Nicky Featherstone also features for the first time this summer, lining up alongside Nathan Sheron in the engine room.
Pools have named three trialists in their first half XI, while teenage defender Louis Stephenson, who spent time on loan at Whitby last season, captains the side.
New recruit Reiss McNally, who signed last month following an impressive spell at National League North side Kidderminster, starts in the heart of the Pools defence while Sam Folarin, who impressed in midweek, lines up on the flank. Adam Campbell, looking to kickstart his Pools career following a torrid first season in the North East, is set to start in-behind the strikers.
Maxim Kouogun, who turned down a new deal at Scunthorpe to sign for Pools on Friday, is not in the squad. Brad Walker, who returned to Victoria Park last month following a successful spell at the beginning of his career, also misses out.
Whitby, who are managed by Pools legend Gary Liddle, have named former Pools players Connor Smith and Lewis Hawkins in their side.
Pools: Trialist, Stephenson (c), McNally, Trialist, Folarin, Featherstone, Sheron, Francis, Campbell, Johnson, Trialist.
