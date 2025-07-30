Hartlepool United name team for visit of Middlesbrough XI as star striker misses out

By Robbie Stelling
Published 30th Jul 2025, 18:20 BST
Striker Alex Reid, who became the club's marquee summer signing earlier this month following a prolific spell at Wealdstone, is not involved in this evening's visit of a Middlesbrough XI as Pools look to make it six wins from six in pre-season. Picture by Frank Reid.placeholder image
Hartlepool United have named their team for this evening's visit of a Middlesbrough XI.

Pools, who have won all of their first five pre-season matches, look set to line up with a back three as they bid to keep a fifth clean sheet in six games. Tom Parkes returns to the heart of the defence, where he'll partner Reiss McNally and Cameron John in front of a trialist goalkeeper, while Jay Benn, so impressive so far this summer, and Besart Topalloj start as wing-backs.

Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron, who many fans expect to begin the season as the first choice pairing in the engine room, start together in midfield while Adam Campbell lines up in-behind a front two of Luke Charman and Danny Johnson.

Alex Reid, who became the club's marquee summer signing when he completed a move following an impressive loan spell at Wealdstone that saw him score 17 times in 32 games last season, is not involved this evening. The likes of Adam Smith, Maxim Kouogun, Jermaine Francis, Campbell Darcy, Louis Stephenson, Brad Walker, Nicky Featherstone, Jack Hunter and Sam Folarin all start on the bench. New signing Matty Daly, who completed a permanent return to Victoria Park having impressed on loan during the 2021/22 season, is named among the substitutes.

Middlesbrough's team includes Dan Barlaser, who made 26 appearances last season, as well as Marcus Forss, who has scored 18 goals in 90 games at The Riverside.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Trialist; McNally, Parkes, John; Benn, Miley, Sheron, Topalloj; Campbell; Charman, Johnson

