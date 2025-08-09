Hartlepool United name team for Yeovil clash as eight new signings start

New Pools manager Simon Grayson has handed eight new signings debuts ahead of Saturday's National League opener at Yeovil. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United have named their team for Saturday's National League season opener at Yeovil Town.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a summer of change for both sides, with new Pools manager Simon Grayson naming eight debutants in his XI, while the Glovers are heading into the campaign under new ownership after Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan bought the club from the controversial Martin Hellier in May.

Harvey Cartwright, who signed on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull on Thursday, starts in front of a back three comprising Reiss McNally, Cameron John and new club captain Tom Parkes. Jay Benn and Besart Topalloj, who was part of the Bromley side that won promotion to League Two in 2024, line up as wing-backs, with a familiar partnership of Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley in midfield. Jermaine Francis starts despite struggling with an injury in the week and is set to support the new look strike partnership of Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone, and Danny Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pools bench includes three more new signings, with Maxim Kouogun, Matty Daly and Brad Walker all named among the substitutes, as well as familiar faces Adam Smith, Luke Charman, Jack Hunter and Nicky Featherstone.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Cartwright; McNally, Parkes (c), John; Benn, Miley, Sheron, Topalloj; Francis; Reid, Johnson