Hartlepool United name unchanged team for visit of Braintree Town

Hartlepool United have named an unchanged team for this afternoon's visit of Braintree Town.

Pools, who began their season with a goalless draw at Yeovil last week, are set to play their first home game of the new campaign against a Braintree side who produced a statement 3-0 win over Halifax on the opening weekend.

Harvey Cartwright, who impressed on his debut in Somerset, starts in goal behind a back three of club captain Tom Parkes, Reiss McNally and Cameron John. Jay Benn and Besart Topalloj, who caught the eye with their energy and determination at Huish Park, line up as wing-backs, with the familiar partnership of Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley starting in midfield. Jermaine Francis, who scored eight goals in 29 National League games during a successful spell on loan at Braintree last term, starts against his former side in-behind a front two comprising Alex Reid, who spoke of his determination to open his Pools account when he sat down with the press on Friday, and Danny Johnson.