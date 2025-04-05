Hartlepool United name unchanged team for visit of relegated Ebbsfleet

Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick has named an unchanged side for the first time since replacing Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of February. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United have named an unchanged team for this afternoon's visit of relegated Ebbsfleet.

Pools are looking to record three successive wins for the first time since the beginning of last season against a Fleet side who have lost 14 and drawn six of their 20 National League away games.

It's been a long, arduous and difficult season for the visitors, who were beaten in the Kent Senior Cup final in midweek, leaving manager Josh Wright with a "sick feeling" in his stomach. The Fleet will, however, arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in their last three league matches and got the better of Pools - one of just two victories this season - in the reverse fixture back in September.

Pools, meanwhile, have been buoyed by a much-improved recent run that has eased some of the mounting pressure on head coach Anthony Limbrick. It is the first time the Australian has named an unchanged side in his 12th game at the helm.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes, Ferguson; Stephenson, Miley, Sheron, Cleary; Grey; Madine, Dieseruvwe.