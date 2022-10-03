Killip has, arguably, been Hartlepool’s stand out player during what has been a difficult start to the new season with the club struggling at the wrong end of the League Two table.

But despite their poor form collectively, Killip has performed admirably in goal as a last line of defence even though he has conceded the joint-most goals in the division.

The former Chelsea and Norwich City youngster has made the No.1 shirt his own at the Suit Direct Stadium over the last 12-months - seeing off competition from the likes of Jonathan Mitchell and Huddersfield Town’s Nicholas Bilokapic and continues to go from strength-to-strength under the guidance of ex-Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool stopper Letheren.

Ben Killip has enjoyed a strong start to the season for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Letheren has vast experience in the Football League before agreeing to join Hartlepool as part of former manager Paul Hartley’s backroom staff in the summer, a move which has benefited both Letheren and Killip.

And Killip, who has made a series of highlight reel stops this season, has praised the influence of Letheren on his game.

“I think Kyle has been fantastic for me. He works really hard with me. He’s honest with me. He tells me what I’m doing well and tells me what we can improve on,” said Killip.

"We’ve got a fantastic relationship between me, Kyle and Pat [Boyes] and I think we all complement each other very well.

Ben Killip has praised Kyle Letheren's input for his fine form for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Jon Bromley | MI News)

"Pat has come on hugely under the guidance of Kyle and I know results haven’t been great but I think, personally, I’ve been quite pleased in the goalkeeping department and they’ve been pleased with how I’ve done.

"Obviously conceding a lot of goals is far from ideal but its sometimes out of your control.

“I think I’ve been beat by a few goals that you wouldn’t put down as mistakes but I’ve been coming out too much and trying to create a one-against-one when it’s not there and it’s something Kyle has highlighted in my game from the stuff he’s watched last season and this season.

"We’ve done quite a lot of work and analysis on it recently and it’s really paid off.”

Despite Hartley’s exit as manager, new interim boss Keith Curle recently revealed Letheren will remain at the club owing to the strong relationship he has forged with both Killip and youngster Patrick Boyes which can only be a positive for Killip.

“Kyle is staying. I made that clear the first day that I came in,” Curle recently told The Mail.

"I knew him from Morecambe as well and more so in his playing days.

"His fitness levels are up to scratch. He’s got a good understanding of the role of a goalkeeper. He’s got his qualifications as well and I think there’s a good relationship there between Ben, Patrick and Kyle.