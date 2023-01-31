News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United one of a number of clubs chasing Fleetwood Town striker

Hartlepool United are one of several clubs chasing Fleetwood Town striker Ged Garner according to reports.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 9:22am

It’s no secret Keith Curle is looking to add attacking reinforcements to his side having missed out on a number of options throughout the month.

And now, heading into the final hours of the transfer window, Curle has turned his attention to Fleetwood’s Garner.

Football Insider is reporting Hartlepool are one of up to five clubs in the race for the 24-year-old’s signature along with Tranmere Rovers, Grimsby Town, Barrow and Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Ged Garner has been linked with a move away from Fleetwood Town with Hartlepool United in the frame. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Garner progressed through the under-18s at Highbury and has had loan spells in non-league previously with the likes of Southport and Gateshead.

But the 24-year-old may struggle to force his way into the starting line-up for the Cod Army following the arrival of Jayden Stockley and Jack Marriott.

Garner came off the bench in the recent 2-0 defeat to Portsmouth but could now be set to move away from the League One side.

