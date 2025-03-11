Hartlepool United owner Raj Singh steps down as chairman with immediate effect

Divisive Hartlepool United owner Raj Singh has stepped down from his role as chairman with immediate effect. Picture by Frank Reid.

In a statement, Pools confirmed that Singh will continue to support the "funding of key club operations including player and staff wages" until the end of the season.

An interim board will help oversee club operations and liaise with potential new owners.

Singh said the decision was "unquestionably" the most difficult he had made during his time as the club's owner and chairman.

"As someone from the local area I stepped in to help the club when it was close to ceasing to exist and I have done my utmost to put Hartlepool United on a more secure footing," he said.

"I have genuinely dedicated my time, funding and energy to help, and always with the best of intentions.

"Regrettably, some supporters and notably a certain supporter group, have made it clear that they want new ownership, no matter what the consequences, and there comes a point where the personal abuse and misrepresentation of information is untenable. In that sense those people are now getting their wish.

“Whilst I will be stepping down as chairman immediately, I will provide funding for operations of the club until the last match, to allow a new owner time to step in.

“I have previously highlighted that the club has officially been up for sale since April 2023. It is impossible for people to know just how much work has gone on behind the scenes with enquires for takeover, whilst also trying to keep the club running day to day without impact.

“Unfortunately, the vast majority of takeover enquiries have concluded as timewasters, and the fact of the matter is that nobody at this stage has stepped forward with full proof of funds under an intact NDA and wanted to progress. That backdrop is a concern and it is not because of an inflated asking price as some people have promoted.

“We are now at a stage where I feel I am being forced to step away, which regrettably creates a time pressure for finding the new backer.

“There is however never a perfect time to step down as a chairman, but in doing so at this particular juncture it will hopefully allow a new owner enough time to plan appropriately ahead of next season. The team is in a relatively safe position in the league and there is the opportunity to negotiate both existing and new player contracts ahead of the summer.

“Finally, I would like to sincerely thank all of the genuine supporters, staff and club stakeholders. Whilst I have not achieved everything I would have liked over the past seven years, behind the scenes the club is categorically in a better place. That work, and in particular recognition to the staff who deliver it, is so often overlooked in the shadow of results on the pitch.

“I would like to wish everybody at the club every success in the future.”

Singh's tenure has been a controversial one. When Singh took over at the end of the 2017-18 season, Pools were faced with the very real possibility of administration and potential liquidation. Successive regimes had mismanaged and underfunded Pools to the brink of collapse, with the club struggling to afford things like electric bills, meals and even their dry cleaning. Singh committed more than £1.2 million in cash to save the club. Without Singh, there might not have been the memorable promotion campaign in 2021, the run to the fourth round of the FA Cup and the trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, nor the epic effort to reach the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy.

Even so, goodwill is beginning to run out. Fans have grown frustrated by Singh's refusal to sell the club to a series of prospective buyers, the most high profile of which were rumoured to have been Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, although Singh has always denied this was the case. A succession of underwhelming managerial appointments, an apparent lack of ambition, a perceived lack of investment and an unwillingness to communicate with fans have all contributed to a rift between the club and supporters. Of the 11 permanent managerial appointments made under Singh, only promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor survived more than a year in the role.