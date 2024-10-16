Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United have parted company with manager Darren Sarll.

The pressure had been steadily piling on the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss and Sarll was relieved of his duties following Tuesday night's 3-1 defeat to National League North side Brackley in the FA Cup.

Sarll was appointed in April after the controversial decision not to agree a new deal with Kevin Phillips.

The 41-year-old seemed to enjoy a successful summer and Pools made a bright start to their National League campaign, taking seven points from their opening three matches without conceding a goal.

Sarll departs Pools 15 games into his tumultuous tenure, winning just four times.

However, the problems that would plague Sarll for the remainder of his tenure soon reared their head as Pools struggled with discipline, receiving four red cards in the first 10 matches of the new campaign, as well as a lack of goals.

His time in charge was overshadowed by an increasingly fractious relationship with the fanbase, who had been calling for a change in the dugout in ever-increasing numbers in recent weeks.

Sarll departs after just 15 games, winning four, drawing five and losing six.

In a statement, the club have confirmed that veteran Lennie Lawrence will take charge on an interim basis.

The official statement makes no mention of assistant manager Carl Dickinson, although the club have promised a further update in due course.