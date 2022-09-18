Hartlepool United part company with manager Paul Hartley after 11 games in charge

The defeat at the VBS Community Stadium was Hartlepool’s fifth of the campaign, with Hartley still to win a league game this season - the only win at all coming in the opening group game of the Papa Johns Trophy against Harrogate Town last month.

The result leaves Pools second bottom in League Two, with four points from a possible 27 available and the joint worst goal difference in the division having conceded 17 times in the opening nine games.

Hartley took over the role at the Suit Direct Stadium in June after Graeme Lee’s exit from the club before the end of last season.

Hartlepool United confirm they have parted company with manager Paul Hartley. MI News & Sport Ltd

The 45-year-old arrived with plenty of pedigree in Scotland having guided former side Cove Rangers to two promotions in three years.

But the former Alloa Athletic, Dundee and Falkirk manager leaves Pools after just three months in charge with one win from 11 games in total.

Hartley has overseen a huge turnover of players at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer with 17 new arrivals but, following a poor start to the season, Pools have now made the decision to part ways with the Scotsman.

A club statement read: “Hartlepool United can confirm that they have today parted company with manager Paul Hartley and assistant manager Gordon Young.

"A decision was taken to make a change with the club currently sitting second from bottom in League Two and without a win so far this season.