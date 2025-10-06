Pools caused a stir over the weekend after the sudden decision to part ways with assistant manager Neil McDonald and appoint former Sunderland, Newcastle and South Shields coach Elliot Dickman in his stead. Picture by Stephen Pond.

Hartlepool United have "parted ways" with assistant manager Neil McDonald after just two months.

Pools boss Simon Grayson will continue to be assisted by player-coach Nicky Featherstone, who has only made one appearance this season, and will now be joined by former South Shields manager Elliot Dickman, who has been appointed as a first team coach.

McDonald was announced as the new Pools assistant in August following a spell working with the team over the summer. The 59-year-old arrived with vast experience having made more than 200 appearances for Newcastle as a player before spells coaching at the likes of Preston, Bolton, Carlisle, Swedish side Ostersunds, Lincoln, Blackburn, Blackpool, Hull, League of Ireland outfit Limerick, Scunthorpe, Swindon, Walsall and Barrow. McDonald worked with Grayson at Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, leading the Whites to the ISL final in 2023, while he had been Phil Brown's assistant at National League North outfit Kidderminster Harriers prior to his appointment at Pools. McDonald's arrival came as part of a coaching reshuffle over the summer, with head coach Anthony Limbrick sacked in June while well-regarded coach Gavin Skelton, who had been expected to stay on and work alongside Grayson, left to return to former club Carlisle. It's unclear what is behind McDonald's sudden and unexpected departure, although it comes following a disappointing run of results that's seen Pools win just one of their last 10 games.

Pools have now turned to Elliot Dickman to replace McDonald, with the 46-year-old set to work alongside veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone. Dickman knows football in the North East intimately, having served in various coaching roles at Sunderland, where he worked with both the under-18s and under-23s, and Newcastle, where he had a spell as manager of the under-23s. Most recently, Dickman spent time at South Shields, working first as an assistant and then as a caretaker before being appointed manager on a permanent basis in April 2024. He managed 46 games at the helm but was dismissed from his role in May this year after a run of just five wins in 22 matches saw the Mariners slump to an underwhelming 18th placed finish in the National League North last term.

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with Simon and everyone at the club," Dickman told the official Pools website following his appointment.

"The chance to get back into senior football is exciting. This club has a great set of players with excellent potential, so I look forward to working with them. I'd like to thank everyone at Hartlepool United for the opportunity to get back on the grass."

