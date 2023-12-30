Hartlepool United 'part ways' with manager John Askey following 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic

Hartlepool United have announced that manager John Askey is leaving the club following the team’s 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic.

Pools confirmed his departure on Saturday evening in a short statement.

It began: “Hartlepool United can confirm that the club have parted ways with manager John Askey and assistant manager Mark Goodlad.”

Chairman Raj Singh added:

Chairman Raj Singh added: “This decision wasn’t an easy one to make, but we feel it’s necessary following our recent downturn in form.

"We thank John and Mark for their efforts during their time at Hartlepool, and wish them the best of luck for their future endeavours.”

The statement ended: “A further update on our interim management team will be made in due course.”

Askey leaves Pools in 17th place and just four points from the National League relegation zone.