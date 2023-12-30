News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United 'part ways' with manager John Askey following 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic

Hartlepool United have announced that manager John Askey is leaving the club following the team’s 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 30th Dec 2023, 20:28 GMT
Pools confirmed his departure on Saturday evening in a short statement.

It began: “Hartlepool United can confirm that the club have parted ways with manager John Askey and assistant manager Mark Goodlad.”

Chairman Raj Singh added: “This decision wasn’t an easy one to make, but we feel it’s necessary following our recent downturn in form.

Hartlepool United have "parted ways" with manager John Askey following Saturday's 2-0 National League defeat at Oldham Athletic.

"We thank John and Mark for their efforts during their time at Hartlepool, and wish them the best of luck for their future endeavours.”

The statement ended: “A further update on our interim management team will be made in due course.”

Askey leaves Pools in 17th place and just four points from the National League relegation zone.

We will have more on tonight’s announcement shortly.

