The Hartlepool native who made 63 appearances for his hometown club between 1967 and 1973 has passed away at the age of 70.

White made his Pools debut back in October, 1967, in a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City at Victoria Park, in front of a crowd of 5,031.

Two weeks later, he secured his first professional contract at the club as Pools went on to secure their first ever promotion with a third-place finish in the old Fourth Division.

White’s 63rd and final appearance for Pools came in a 2-1 away defeat at Doncaster Rovers in April, 1973.

The club said: “The thoughts of everyone connected with Hartlepool United are with Dennis’ family and friends during this difficult time.”

*Leicester City have paid tribute to their former defender and assistant manager Ian MacFarlane after his death aged 86.

In a statement on the club website, Leicester said MacFarlane died on June 17.

MacFarlane was assistant to Foxes boss Frank McLintock during 1977-78 and also to Jock Wallace up until 1982, as well as having a brief spell as caretaker manager.

The Lanark-born full-back had also played for Leicester, signing from Chelsea in May 1958 for a fee of £9,000, having started his career in Scotland with Aberdeen.

After leaving Filbert Street just over a year later, MacFarlane went on to play more than 300 games for Bath.

MacFarlane also spent time as Carlisle manager from 1970 to 1972 during which time he signed Stan Bowles, who would go on to play for QPR and England.

He also was assistant manager at Middlesbrough, Manchester City and Sunderland before returning to Leicester, helping the club win the Second Division title in 1980.

Later in his career, MacFarlane managed Yeovil, coached at Burnley and was also chief scout at Leeds.

*Luis Enrique has stepped down as head coach of Spain after just 11 months in the job.

The 49-year-old, appointed last July, had not coached La Roja since March due to a personal issue.

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales announced Enrique's departure at a press conference, with assistant coach Robert Moreno set to replace him.

"Luis Enrique has announced that he will not continue as coach," said Rubiales.

"I have to thank Luis Enrique. The doors of the federation and the national team will remain open to him."

Enrique signed a two-year contract following his country's disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign.

Spain won eight of 10 matches during his tenure, suffering Nations League defeats to England and Croatia.

The 2010 world champions sit top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group F with maximum points from four fixtures.

Moreno presided over the most recent three of those wins, a 2-0 success in Malta in March followed by victories over the Faroe Islands and Sweden earlier this month.

Rubiales added: "The decision of the RFEF is to trust Robert Moreno as the coach, he will continue with the same duration of the contract that was already signed.

"He will be in charge of taking us to Euro 2020 and to make a good job of it if we qualify."

Enrique's appointment came after his country suffered a surprise penalty shoot-out defeat to hosts Russia in the second round of last summer's World Cup.