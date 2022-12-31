2. Best Goal - Luke Molyneux v Harrogate Town

There are one or two goals worth mentioning in 2022. Jamie Sterry’s incredible solo effort at Newport County was very close to taking the title with the full-back showing excellent skill and composure to find the back of the net. Omar Bogle’s equaliser at Forest Green Rovers is a goal which will go under the radar given the scruffy nature of its finish but the assist from Tom Crawford was an absolute peach and worth recognition. Nicky Featherstone’s top bin against Stevenage was pleasing on the eye as was Callum Cooke’s recent winner at Rochdale. The 26-pass move which resulted in Josh Umerah capping things off in the FA Cup against Harrogate was also high in consideration as was David Ferguson’s strike at Harrogate in March. But the award goes to the other goal in that game at Harrogate in March when Luke Molyneux produced a stunning moment of individual brilliance to level the scores. The view from the press box gave a perfect view of its curling, dipping nature and was an absolute joy to witness. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher