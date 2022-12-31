With Hartlepool United’s final game of 2022 in the bag it’s time to reflect on the year as a whole at the Suit Direct Stadium.
It’s fair to say there have been plenty of ups and downs this year as Pools enjoyed great success in two cup competitions and remained a Football League club before the struggles which have followed from a summer of change.
And here, at The Mail, we share some of those significant highs and lows as we move into 2023.
1. Best Moment - Crystal Palace (FA Cup fourth round)
The majority of highlights from 2022 came in the opening months of the year and, although it would end in defeat, it’s hard to look beyond Hartlepool’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace as the highlight of the year. Nearly 5,000 supporters made the trip to Selhurst Park and sang their hearts out as Pools put in a spirited display against the Premier League side. The relationship forged between the two clubs was on show when the Eagles help raise money and awareness for former manager Graeme Lee and his wife, Gemma, for her treatment fundraiser - adding to what was already a special occasion. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Best Goal - Luke Molyneux v Harrogate Town
There are one or two goals worth mentioning in 2022. Jamie Sterry’s incredible solo effort at Newport County was very close to taking the title with the full-back showing excellent skill and composure to find the back of the net. Omar Bogle’s equaliser at Forest Green Rovers is a goal which will go under the radar given the scruffy nature of its finish but the assist from Tom Crawford was an absolute peach and worth recognition. Nicky Featherstone’s top bin against Stevenage was pleasing on the eye as was Callum Cooke’s recent winner at Rochdale. The 26-pass move which resulted in Josh Umerah capping things off in the FA Cup against Harrogate was also high in consideration as was David Ferguson’s strike at Harrogate in March. But the award goes to the other goal in that game at Harrogate in March when Luke Molyneux produced a stunning moment of individual brilliance to level the scores. The view from the press box gave a perfect view of its curling, dipping nature and was an absolute joy to witness. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Best Game - Rotherham United (Papa Johns Trophy semi-final)
The result may not have gone the way Hartlepool wanted - and it may well be the game you can pinpoint as to where things have declined since - but the game, as a spectacle, was breathtaking. At the time, Rotherham were the best team Hartlepool could have faced having led League One but Pools took the game to the Millers and then some, twice taking the lead in front of a sold-out, rocking Suit Direct Stadium. The noise before, during and after the game was special and made it feel like an FA Cup final as opposed to an EFL Trophy semi-final and was befitting of such an enthralling end-to-end contest. The heartbreak of missing out on a first trip to Wembley still stings, but what an effort. Pools' FA Cup third round success over Blackpool another worth mentioning. Picture by Martin Swinney.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Best Player - Luke Molyneux
There were three obvious candidates for this in Luke Molyneux, Timi Odusina and Josh Umerah. Molyneux and Odusina scooped player of the year awards at the end of last season and it’s hard to see beyond Umerah picking up that title at the end of this campaign. Umerah has made a fine start to his Hartlepool career and could be the reason they will stay in the division - should they succeed in doing so. Likewise, Molyneux and Odusina were key to Pools staying up last season. But we’re going to go with Molyneux based on his impact and number of standout goals. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)
Photo: Will Matthews