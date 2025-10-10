The 23-year-old Hull loanee had been enjoying a superb start to his Pools career, keeping an impressive seven clean sheets in 13 games, before a recurrence of a quad injury forced him to return to his parent club. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United physio Danny O'Connor has revealed he was "absolutely devastated" for Harvey Cartwright after the young goalkeeper sustained a serious thigh injury during last week's defeat to Carlisle.

The 23-year-old signed for Pools on a season-long loan on the eve of the new campaign and made a superb start to life at Victoria Park, keeping a remarkable seven clean sheets in 13 appearances. Having trained with his new teammates just twice, the Hull loanee was thrown straight into the side for their season-opening trip to Yeovil and kept a clean sheet on his debut, impressing with his confidence and command of his area while making a number of important saves in the second half. The youngster continued his impressive progress, saving John Akinde's penalty as Pools made a winning start at Victoria Park, beating Braintree 2-0, and went on to keep four clean sheets in his first four appearances. While Pools have been enduring an indifferent run of late, winning just one of their last 10 matches, Cartwright had managed to maintain his fine form and was already being talked up as one of the National League's best goalkeepers. However, both Pools and the young stopper were dealt a big blow when he was forced off 38 minutes into the defeat to Carlisle earlier this month, with a detailed assessment subsequently ruling him out for the foreseeable future.

As such, Cartwright has returned to parent club Hull to undergo his rehabilitation while he awaits a decision on whether his injury will require surgery. Concerningly, O'Connor revealed it looks to be a recurrence of an injury the goalkeeper sustained earlier in his career that marred a loan spell at Peterborough in the 2022/23 season. Indeed, it's been a frustrating few years when it comes to injuries for Cartwright; just when he looked poised to kick on following an impressive 2023/24 campaign with Grimsby that saw him crowned the Mariners' player of the year, he missed the entirety of last season with another serious injury.

Having lost Cartwright, Pools swooped to sign George Evans on loan from Millwall ahead of last Saturday's visit of York. Despite only becoming aware of a potential move on Thursday, Evans, who made a handful of senior appearances for the Lions at the back end of last term, produced a man of the match performance on his Pools debut even as his new side were beaten by York. So, while it no doubt comes as a major blow to lose Cartwright, Pools fans will be hoping they've unearthed another goalkeeping gem in 20-year-old Evans.

"I'm gutted for Harvey," the Pools physio told the official club website.

"He's had another grade three tear of his quad, just striking through against Carlisle. It was really innocuous; the sad thing about it is that he's had that injury before when he was at Hull, so it looks like he's just reaggravated it. He had a lot of time out with injuries last year, this is probably the longest run of games that he's had in his career for a while. Obviously, everyone knows how well he was doing; I'm absolutely devastated for Harvey.

"He's a loan player, he's gone back to Hull to do his rehab there, rather than dragging him all the way up here for him to do his rehab with me. Ultimately, he's their player. He was at the consultants on Monday, we're just waiting to see what the decision is with that, I don't know if he needs surgery or anything. I just wish him all the best for his recovery because he's going to go far, that boy."