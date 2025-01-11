"Everything is where we want him to be, the results are positive and his ACL is looking stronger.

Hartlepool United physio Danny O'Connor reveals potential return date for injured goalkeeper Joel Dixon
The 31-year-old started all of the first six National League games this season, keeping three successive clean sheets, but sustained a partial tear in his anterior cruciate ligament during the goalless draw with Braintree at the end of August.
Having endured a difficult first season in the North East, struggling for confidence and keeping just one clean sheet in 26 appearances, Dixon suffered the serious injury just as he looked to be edging back towards top form.
Dixon, who won the National League title with Barrow in 2020, was transfer-listed in April but was a surprise inclusion in Darren Sarll's side at the start of the campaign.
After missing more than four months, the experienced goalkeeper is working toward a comeback and has now returned to light training.
Having helped nurse defender Dan Dodds back to full fitness after he sustained an ACL injury towards the beginning of last season, popular physio Danny O'Connor has been working closely with Dixon, implementing a specialist plan to help the goalkeeper recover.
Dixon, who will face competition from Adam Smith and Brad Young when he returns, now looks to be in the final stages of his rehabilitation.
Speaking to the official club website, O'Connor has detailed the specifics of Dixon's injury, his road to recovery and when supporters can expect to see him back in contention.
"Joel suffered a partial tear in his ACL towards the back end of August," he said.
"It was during the first half of the Braintree game. He made a save through a crowd of bodies and as he tried to get back up, his knee just went from under him.
"Joel never goes down, so we knew it would be something serious.
"When I assessed him on the pitch, there was a lot of instability and he would have struggled to walk so we took him straight off.
"Over the following days, there was a lot of swelling and some pain as we were testing his ACL, so we got him scanned and that revealed the tear.
"We went to see a specialist and he advised that we could rehab it conservatively, it wasn't significant enough to need surgery.
"One thing we had to consider was Joel's previous history.
"He's already had a full ACL rebuild, so to have another on the same knee would be something we wanted to stay away from.
"Joel's been an absolute pleasure to work with, his attitude has been excellent and he's worked extremely hard.
"Everything is where we want him to be, the results are positive and his ACL is looking stronger.
"We're never going to put an exact timeline on these sort of injuries, especially when he's been out for so long.
"We're hopeful he'll be available sometime in February as we're taking things carefully.
"He had a strong start to the season and full credit to Joel, he's shown a fantastic attitude to get back to that."
