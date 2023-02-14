Hartlepool United pick up first red card of the season as ex-Newcastle United man is sent off against Crewe Alexandra
Jamie Sterry picked up a red card for Hartlepool United in their League Two meeting with Crewe Alexandra.
Sterry, who was fit to make Keith Curle’s starting line-up at the Mornflake Stadium after picking up a knock on the ankle against Sutton United, was shown a straight red card in the opening quarter-of-an-hour.
Hartlepool had made a bright start to the game before Sterry went in on Rio Adebisi who was left needing treatment with referee Neil Hair showing no hesitation in showing Sterry a straight red card.
Sterry’s dismissal was the first red card Hartlepool have picked up this season with the 27-year-old now set to miss a number of games through suspension.
Hartlepool’s resistance lasted around 20 minutes before Callum Ainley converted from inside the area to open the scoring.
And the Railwaymen doubled their lead when Ryan Finnigan powered home from the edge of the area from Jakub Stolarczyk’s punched clearance.