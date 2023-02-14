Jamie Sterry was sent off for Hartlepool United in the first half of their League Two game with Crewe Alexandra. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Sterry, who was fit to make Keith Curle’s starting line-up at the Mornflake Stadium after picking up a knock on the ankle against Sutton United, was shown a straight red card in the opening quarter-of-an-hour.

Hartlepool had made a bright start to the game before Sterry went in on Rio Adebisi who was left needing treatment with referee Neil Hair showing no hesitation in showing Sterry a straight red card.

Sterry’s dismissal was the first red card Hartlepool have picked up this season with the 27-year-old now set to miss a number of games through suspension.

Hartlepool’s resistance lasted around 20 minutes before Callum Ainley converted from inside the area to open the scoring.