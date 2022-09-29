Hartlepool United player gallery: Is this how Pools will line-up against Mansfield Town as ex-Newcastle United defender misses out in predicted XI
Keith Curle takes his Hartlepool United side to Mansfield Town on Friday in search of a first league win of the season.
Curle took over as interim manager recently following the decision by the club to part company with manager Paul Hartley.
Curle’s first game in charge saw Pools held to a goalless draw with Gillingham as they slipped to the foot of the League Two table.
And now Pools’ search for that elusive first win takes them to the One Call Stadium on Friday.
Nigel Clough’s side narrowly missed out on promotion to League One last season when losing out in the play-off final to Port Vale.
But Clough’s men are showing signs they will be involved in the promotion conversation again as they sit sixth in the table from their opening 10 games.
The Stags are yet to lose on home soil in the league this season.
And here is how we predict Pools will line-up at the One Call Stadium.