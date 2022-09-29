Curle took over as interim manager recently following the decision by the club to part company with manager Paul Hartley.

Curle’s first game in charge saw Pools held to a goalless draw with Gillingham as they slipped to the foot of the League Two table.

And now Pools’ search for that elusive first win takes them to the One Call Stadium on Friday.

Nigel Clough’s side narrowly missed out on promotion to League One last season when losing out in the play-off final to Port Vale.

But Clough’s men are showing signs they will be involved in the promotion conversation again as they sit sixth in the table from their opening 10 games.

The Stags are yet to lose on home soil in the league this season.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up at the One Call Stadium.

1. Ben Killip Killip will be hoping to build on the clean sheet against Gillingham. (Credit: Tom West | MI News) Photo: Tom West Photo Sales

2. Reghan Tumilty With Jamie Sterry's fitness still in doubt, and Mouhamed Niang forced off against Gillingham, Tumilty may continue in some capacity on the right for Pools. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese Menayese came on as a substitute in the draw with Gillingham but could return to the starting XI as part of a back three at Mansfield Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Euan Murray Murray helped Pools to a clean sheet against Gillingham. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales