Pools were comfortably beaten in the end at the VBS Community Stadium thanks to second half goals by Will Randall and Harry Beautyman.

Randall converted from close range early in the second half before Beautyman, despite appearing to be in an offside position, was able to guide a header beyond Ben Killip to double the lead just over 10 minutes later.

And, but for Killip, Pools might have been on the end of an even bigger defeat in South West London after a string of superb saves to deny Donovan Wilson in particular in the second half.

The result, however, leaves Pools still without a win in League Two having taken just four points from a possible 27 available so far this campaign.

And here is how Pools were rated in their defeat at the VBS Community Stadium.

1. Ben Killip - 8 Sutton would have celebrated a much higher margin of victory were it not for him. Couple of brilliant saves including one-against-one from Wilson. A bright spark for Pools in what has elsewhere been a poor start to the season.

2. Reghan Tumilty - 5 One or two decent runs forward in the first half but a little wayward with his crossing after impressing in that area in midweek. One dangerous position second half but couldn't pick out Umerah or McDonald. Was forced inside too often to cover defensively. Subbed.

3. Rollin Menayese - 4 Collision with Tumilty almost left both red faced in the first half. Struggled to get to grips with Wilson and Bugiel. Left Randall free for opening goal.

4. Euan Murray - 4 Excellent last-ditch tackle in the first half to deny Wilson. Was left chasing shadows at times after the break though as Sutton attacked with ease. Failed to cut out the cross for the opener