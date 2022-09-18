Hartlepool United player rating gallery as ex-Norwich City man a 'bright spark' in Sutton United defeat
Hartlepool United’s troubling start to the season continued with defeat at Sutton United.
Pools were comfortably beaten in the end at the VBS Community Stadium thanks to second half goals by Will Randall and Harry Beautyman.
Randall converted from close range early in the second half before Beautyman, despite appearing to be in an offside position, was able to guide a header beyond Ben Killip to double the lead just over 10 minutes later.
And, but for Killip, Pools might have been on the end of an even bigger defeat in South West London after a string of superb saves to deny Donovan Wilson in particular in the second half.
The result, however, leaves Pools still without a win in League Two having taken just four points from a possible 27 available so far this campaign.
And here is how Pools were rated in their defeat at the VBS Community Stadium.