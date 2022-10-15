Pools found themselves 2-0 down at half-time at the Envirovent Stadium thanks to Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon’s goals for the home side.
And, despite Josh Umerah grabbing his seventh goal of the season five minutes from time, Pools were unable to claim what would have been an unlikely point as they fall to the bottom of the League Two table.
And here is how Pools were rated in their defeat at Harrogate.
1. Ben Killip - 5
One or two decent stops low down but will likely think he could do more with both goals. First seemed to go through him before being beaten by Muldoon in the air for second. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Jamie Sterry - 5
Found plenty of space going forward in the first half but was tested defensively. Pattison allowed plenty of room to cross from his side for the second. Better defensively after the break on first game back. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Euan Murray - 5
Pattison and Grant got a bit of joy between him and Sterry in the first half. Partnership with Lacey continues to struggle, however. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Alex Lacey - 4
Part of a static back line for the opener - thought had far more time than he did to allow Pattison in. Struggled to deal with Armstrong at times. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher