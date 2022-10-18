News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United were humiliated by Everton U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: 'Awful night' as Keith Curle's side are thrashed by Everton U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy

It truly was a night to forget for Hartlepool United as their 2022-23 campaign hit new lows in the Papa Johns Trophy.

By Joe Ramage
39 minutes ago

Keith Curle watched on as his side were thrashed by Everton’s under-21 side who hit six unanswered at the Suit Direct Stadium.

It was a result which toppled Pools from first place in the group to last by the end of play as they exit the competition.

And here is how Pools were rated on a harrowing night for the club.

1. Kyle Letheren - 1

Has had to wait for an opportunity in goal and will more than likely now remain on the coaching side after an awful night. Not really close to any of the six and let the third go through his legs. Distribution also poor. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Reghan Tumilty - 2

Everton U21s enjoyed great success down both flanks. Was chasing shadows at times against slick academy side. Allowed Whitaker inside for sixth. One of few outlets when putting one or two crosses into the box in the second half as Pools tried to earn a consolation. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Euan Murray - 2

Beaten too easily to allow the cross for the opener. Had Pools’ first effort at goal in the first half. Guilty of giving possession away and standing off inviting pressure in the second. Another bad night. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Alex Lacey - 2

Named captain but was unable to do anything about shipping yet more goals alongside Murray. Troubled by Everton attacking pace all night. Part of a defensive line with no confidence. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

