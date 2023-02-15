Hartlepool United were beaten 2-0 by Crewe Alexandra after Jamie Sterry's first half red card.
Keith Curle’s side started quite brightly at the Mornflake Stadium before Sterry was shown a straight red card for a foul on Rio Adebisi.
Referee Neil Hair showed little hesitation in sending Sterry off as the Railwaymen capitalised on their man advantage.
Callum Ainley converted from close range just after half-an-hour before Ryan Finnigan powered home eight minutes later to leave Pools back in the bottom two.
And here is how they rated:
1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 5
Was a little nervy at times. Communication may also have been an issue particularly for Crewe’s second goal when colliding with defenders as his punch went straight to Finnigan. Couple of decent gathers and brave when taking impact in the first half from a low ball. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )
2. Jamie Sterry - 5
Had started quite brightly and was getting forward well in the opening 10 minutes before being shown an uncharacteristic straight red card for a challenge on Adebisi which, ultimately, changed the game. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
3. Dan Dodds - 6
Couple of decent exchanges with Kemp in the first half. Moved to right-back after the sending off and we saw more of him moving forward in the second half. Had one effort over the bar. Agyei got the better of him once or twice but did okay. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )
4. Taylor Foran - 6
Big test for him in the centre of defence on his first start. Couple of solid early clearances. A little unlucky when going to ground on Agyei and was unable to come away with the ball which allowed the cross for the opening goal. Some good blocks throughout the night. Not bad. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
