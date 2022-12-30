Hartlepool United signed off 2022 with defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium against Mansfield Town.
Keith Curle’s side looked on course to secure a third straight win after Jack Hamilton headed his first league goal for the club to give Pools a first half lead.
But Nigel Clough’s Stags responded in the second half as Rhys Oates fired an early equaliser before Ollie Hawkins completed the turnaround on the hour to leave Pools three points above the bottom two.
And here is how Pools were rated in defeat:
1. Ben Killip - 6
Fumbled an early cross which allowed Clarke an effort at goal in the first half. Well beaten by emphatic Oates strike. Saved well to deny Swan late on but didn't have a great deal to do in front of him. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Jamie Sterry - 6
Did really well to win the corner which gave Pools the lead and continued his strong return to the side in the first half. Forced off injured midway through the second - hopefully not a serious one. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
Photo: Michael Driver
3. Rollin Menayese - 5
Got away with one in the first half when misjudging a cross to Swan but made amends with a couple of decent blocks. Dragged out for Mansfield second when missing a tackle on Swan. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Mark Shelton - 6
Asked to do a job at centre-back and did it. Was unorthodox at times but he typified the ‘anywhere will do’ mantra which was fine. Pools struggled when he moved back into midfield. Allowed Hawkins to get the better of him for Oates goal. (Credit: Jon Bromley | MI News)
Photo: Jon Bromley