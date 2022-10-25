News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United's Clarke Oduor in action with Salford City's Ethan Galbraith. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: Ex-Leeds United youngster stars despite Salford City defeat

Hartlepool United’s season continues to get worse after they were beaten by Salford City at the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
4 minutes ago

Keith Curle’s side saw plenty of the ball, and created one or two half chances with Mohamad Sylla hitting the post and Josh Umerah going close, but would, ultimately, fall short.

Ryan Leak converted Elliott Watt’s corner midway through the first half before Ethan Galbraith sealed the points in stunning style deep into stoppage time to leave Pools bottom of the table.

And here is how Pools were rated:

1. Ben Killip - 6

Could have commanded things better for the opener but made a couple of good saves to redeem himself including excellent stop from Lund. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Reghan Tumilty - 6

Had a pretty good measure of Touray defensively. Pushed forward in the second half which left gaps at the back. Saw penalty appeals waved away. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Alex Lacey - 6

Excellent last ditch tackle on Bolton in the second half. Brought the ball out OK at times but final pass not there. Might have done better with a header. Needed Killip to bail him out when beaten by Lund. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Euan Murray - 6

More steady than we have seen from him this season despite conceding twice. One wayward pass early in the second half put his side under unnecessary pressure. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Keith Curle
