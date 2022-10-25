Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: Ex-Leeds United youngster stars despite Salford City defeat
Hartlepool United’s season continues to get worse after they were beaten by Salford City at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
4 minutes ago
Keith Curle’s side saw plenty of the ball, and created one or two half chances with Mohamad Sylla hitting the post and Josh Umerah going close, but would, ultimately, fall short.
Ryan Leak converted Elliott Watt’s corner midway through the first half before Ethan Galbraith sealed the points in stunning style deep into stoppage time to leave Pools bottom of the table.
And here is how Pools were rated:
