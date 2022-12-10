Rollin Menayese scored his first goal for Hartlepool United in the win over Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Keith Curle's side impressed on a bitterly cold evening at the Broadfield Stadium to come away with three significant points to, temporarily, move them out of the League Two relegation zone ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Walsall loanee Rollin Menayese scored his first goal for the club when converting well from Callum Cooke’s corner just after the hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Cooke was on point again 10 minutes from time when his delivery from the right was turned in by Reds defender Travis Johnson to ensure a first away win of the season for Curle’s side.

Largely untroubled all night. Came and gathered one or two crosses well. Alert to deny Tilley late in the second half. Will be delighted to get a clean sheet. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Having been humbled at home by Stockport County last time out, Hartlepool controlled the majority of the game as they claimed a third league win of the season.

And here is how Pools were rated on a pleasing night at the Broadfield Stadium:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superb return to the side after a lengthy lay off and, as Keith Curle said, looked as though he’d never been away. Calm and composed defensively. Had the measure of whoever he was up against whether it be Tsaroulla, Balagizi or Davis. A good outlet going forward. Has been a huge miss. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Solid as a rock defensively with a number of big clearances. Set the tone when bumping Telford off the ball early in the first half. Brilliant header to open the scoring. Big part of earning a clean sheet. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Menayese he was a rock defensively. Headed and blocked anything which came his way, particularly during what was Crawley’s only real spell early in the second half. Strong display. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Completed the three centre-backs well. Played a number of progressive passes into the midfield rather than safe options at times and was pretty assured defensively. Much more like it. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full credit to him going over to the left and putting in the shift he did. Up and down all night. Couple of excellent deliveries in the first half and was desperately unlucky not to open the scoring with header in the second. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Helped Pools really set the tone in the first half showing for the ball and keeping them on the front foot in possession in the Crawley half. Particularly notable clearance from a free kick in the first half which resulted in him rallying his teammates. Strong display from the skipper. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did a good job covering over to the right when Cralwey were in possession. Put his foot in - which we didn’t see a lot of from the Pools midfield against Stockport. Helped out the defence well with one or two clearances. Did not allow Crawley to run the midfield. Solid. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Two excellent deliveries which led to Hartlepool’s goals. Worked tirelessly, particularly in the first half, while dropping back to help the defence grind out a clean sheet in the second. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never seemed to recover from an early collision before eventually being subbed off on the hour. Credit to him for giving it a go but it looked as though it impacted him. Not enough touches in the box (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Was a nuisance for the Crawley defence in the first half and pressed well from the front. Close with a header in the second half. Subbed. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

His persistence to chase and close down Crawley defenders even at 2-0 up was admirable. Gave Pools a bit of an outlet in behind particularly when winning the corner for the second goal. Good cameo. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Came on for the final 10 minutes in place of Umerah to add a bit of pace and energy in behind should Pools need it. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad