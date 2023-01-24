Hartlepool United were beaten 3-1 by Carlisle United at Brunton Park.
The home side raced into a two goal lead after Morgan Feeney and Kristian Dennis pounced on errors from Hartlepool before Josh Umerah capitalised on a mistake from Carlisle’s Owen Moxon to reduce the deficit.
Keith Curle’s side improved in the early stages of the second half before Dennis added his second to take the game away from Hartlepool.
And here is how Pools were rated in their 3-1 defeat in Cumbria:
1. Ben Killip - 6
Another roller coaster evening. Erratic at times when palming into trouble and with some of his distribution but also made some fine saves including an excellent stop to deny Guy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Dan Dodds - 6
Much better in the second half after he and Menayese struggled to deal with Mellish and Gordon down their side of the field. Saw plenty of the ball again before being withdrawn. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Rollin Menayese - 5
Mellish and Gordon found pockets of space between him and Dodds too often in the first half. Improved after the break but was still vulnerable at times including Dennis finding space for the third. Picked up what looked a bad injury late in the game after a challenge with Garner. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Peter Hartley - 5
One or two rash clearances including one which fell to Dennis to make it 2-0. Allowed Dennis to ghost in behind for the third. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher