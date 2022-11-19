Hartlepool United are bottom of League Two after they were beaten by Barrow.

Pools endured a nightmare first half as the home side raced into an unassailable 3-0 lead through Josh Gordon, Ben Whitfield and Billy Waters.

Gordon punished Ben Killip after he lost possession outside of his area before Whitfield smashed home a second soon after. And with Pools unable to stem the tide, Waters added a third midway through the first half when tapping into an empty net from Gordon’s lay off.

Pools did improve after the break and were able to take something away from the game as new signing Christopher Missilou added a consolation to the scores 12 minutes from time when his well taken effort found a way beyond Paul Farman through a crowded penalty area.

The defeat leaves Pools bottom thanks to results elsewhere and here is how they were rated at Holker Street.

1. Ben Killip - 3 Costly mistake again in the league after midweek heroics gave Barrow an early lead. Whitfield goal powered through him albeit from close range. Helpless for the third.

2. Reghan Tumilty - 4 A little unfortunate in being off the field in the lead up to the second. Once again got shuffled around the back-line. Challenging afternoon. Booked.

3. Euan Murray - 4 Part of a static defence who were slow to react as Barrow ran clear for the third from a simple ball over the top. Sometimes aimless in possession in the first half which gifted Barrow the ball. A little more steady after the break.

4. David Ferguson - 3 Forced off with injury after remaining on longer than he should have but looked uncomfortable after Pools went behind and ultimately part of a defence who conceded three in 21 minutes.