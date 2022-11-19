Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: First half nightmare leaves Pools bottom as ex-Northampton Town midfielder scores on debut
Hartlepool United are bottom of League Two after they were beaten by Barrow.
Pools endured a nightmare first half as the home side raced into an unassailable 3-0 lead through Josh Gordon, Ben Whitfield and Billy Waters.
Gordon punished Ben Killip after he lost possession outside of his area before Whitfield smashed home a second soon after. And with Pools unable to stem the tide, Waters added a third midway through the first half when tapping into an empty net from Gordon’s lay off.
Pools did improve after the break and were able to take something away from the game as new signing Christopher Missilou added a consolation to the scores 12 minutes from time when his well taken effort found a way beyond Paul Farman through a crowded penalty area.
The defeat leaves Pools bottom thanks to results elsewhere and here is how they were rated at Holker Street.