Hartlepool United were forced to settle for a point on New Year's Day against Harrogate Town.

Keith Curle’s side were twice pegged back in the second half having initially trailed thanks to Alex Pattison's fourth minute opener. Pattison capitalised on some poor Hartlepool defending to put Harrogate into an early lead to set alarm bells ringing around the Suit Direct Stadium.

But Josh Umerah scored his 11th goal of the season to level things up on half-time before Mohamad Sylla gave Pools the lead soon after the restart.

It was a lead which was short-lived as Sam Folarin equalised for Harrogate minutes after going behind before Mark Shelton restored Hartlepool’s advantage with an excellent finish in what was a dramatic second half.

But Curle's side were unable to hang on as George Thomson arrowed into the corner to earn Harrogate a share of the points.

And here is how Pools were rated in their New Year’s Day draw:

Ben Killip - 6 Made it a little easy for Pattison's opener, albeit he had plenty of time to pick his spot. Made two big saves in the second half from Pattison and Mattock at 2-2.

Mark Shelton - 7 Was all at sea at times defensively in the first half having been tasked with playing at right-back up against Pattison and Folarin. But full credit to him. Wore his heart on his sleeve and was excellent, particularly in attack, in the second half capped with a superb goal and an assist.

Rollin Menayese - 5 Beaten far too easily to allow Pattison in for the opener and the long ball over the top caused him problems all afternoon. Would have fancied his chances with a header from Cooke's corner in the second half but headed wide.

David Ferguson - 5 Part of a Pools defence who struggled all afternoon to deal with Armstrong and Folarin. Did make an important block on Armstrong in the second half.