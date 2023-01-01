Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: 'Heart on his sleeve' - how Pools fared in entertaining Harrogate Town draw
Hartlepool United were forced to settle for a point on New Year's Day against Harrogate Town.
Keith Curle’s side were twice pegged back in the second half having initially trailed thanks to Alex Pattison's fourth minute opener. Pattison capitalised on some poor Hartlepool defending to put Harrogate into an early lead to set alarm bells ringing around the Suit Direct Stadium.
But Josh Umerah scored his 11th goal of the season to level things up on half-time before Mohamad Sylla gave Pools the lead soon after the restart.
It was a lead which was short-lived as Sam Folarin equalised for Harrogate minutes after going behind before Mark Shelton restored Hartlepool’s advantage with an excellent finish in what was a dramatic second half.
But Curle's side were unable to hang on as George Thomson arrowed into the corner to earn Harrogate a share of the points.
And here is how Pools were rated in their New Year’s Day draw: