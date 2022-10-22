Keith Curle’s side gave themselves a mountain to climb as the Robins raced into an early two goal lead thanks to Jonny Williams and Luke Jephcott’s goals.
And, despite Clarke Oduor grabbing his first goal for Pools, they were unable to find an equaliser at the County Ground as they slipped to a narrow defeat.
And here is how Pools were rated in Wiltshire.
1. Ben Killip - 5
Flapped at one cross in the first half and decided against coming for one in the second which almost allowed Jephcott his second. Not a lot he could do with both goals. Good double save in the second half to keep Pools in it. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)
Photo: Tom West
2. Mouhamed Niang - 6
Allowed Williams to sneak in for the first which maybe sparked him into life a little. Played a huge role in Pools’ goal before being subbed off with injury. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)
Photo: Prime Media
3. Alex Lacey - 5
Had Killip to thank for preventing an own goal. Might have done better when heading off target a Featherstone free-kick. Jephcott allowed in front of him to head home second. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)
Photo: Prime Media
4. Euan Murray - 5
Mix-up with Ferguson at the back post almost gifted Swindon a goal. Maybe fortunate not to give a penalty away in the second half. No communication between he and McDonald when searching for an equaliser. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)
Photo: Prime Media