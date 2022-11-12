Keith Curle’s side gave a strong account of themselves at the Lamex Stadium against a team second in the League Two table heading into the game and with a strong home record.
Pools also had several injury concerns to deal with but were able to put in a resilient display before falling to a late defeat after Danny Rose capitalised on a mistake from goalkeeper Ben Killip.
And here is how Pools were rated at Stevenage.
1. Ben Killip - 5
Made a couple of decent saves and helped organise a makeshift back four in front of him but unfortunately his error cost Hartlepool a point. Could see the devastation on his face at full-time. Should not take away from what is so far a good season for him. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)
Photo: John Cripps
2. Reghan Tumilty - 8
Probably his best game in a Hartlepool shirt. Was a big threat going forward and put in a number of dangerous crosses. Did a job defensively, too. Stevenage got in a couple of times down his side late on as Pools chased an equaliser. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)
Photo: John Cripps
3. Euan Murray - 7
Really solid performance given he was the only recognised centre-back. Had to keep Ferguson in check and dealt with pretty much everything thrown into the box from Stevenage. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)
Photo: John Cripps
4. David Ferguson - 7
Hasn’t trained much heading into the game and was then tasked with the role of centre-back and did very well considering. Caught under Rose once or twice but can be happy with his display. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher