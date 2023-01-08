Hartlepool United were comfortably beaten by Stoke City as they were dumped out of the FA Cup in the third round.

There were to be no cup heroics for Pools in the third round this year as they were soundly beaten by their Championship opposition.

Euan Murray gave the Potters the early lead when diverting into his own net from Josh Tymon’s cross before Jacob Brown capitalised on some slack defending two minutes before half-time to double the lead for Stoke. Brown latched on to Tymon’s pass ahead of Ben Killip to convert well.

And Alex Neil’s side made it 3-0 soon after the restart when Harrison Clarke got forward well to cross from the right where, this time, Rollin Menayese would turn into his own net when slicing in front of Liam Delap.

Hartlepool’s afternoon was compounded when striker Josh Umerah went off injured as Pools exited the FA Cup.

And here is how Pools were rated in their 3-0 defeat.

1. Ben Killip - 6 Mixed afternoon. Should have done better for Brown’s goal and some of his distribution was disappointing. But made a couple of big saves throughout the game. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Mark Shelton - 5 Out of position again and had a difficult afternoon at times up against the impressive Tymon. Much of Stoke’s advances came from that side before he was moved into midfield in the second half. Put in some decent crosses, however, including one for Hamilton who should maybe have done better. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese - 5 Maybe could have dealt with Tymon better for the opener in allowing the cross in. Own goal compounded a challenging afternoon for the defender when slicing in ahead of Delap. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Euan Murray - 5 A little unfortunate maybe when diverting beyond Killip to open the scoring. Was left for pace by Delap on occasion and had a mix up with Ferguson at one stage. Part of the defence who stopped and allowed Brown in to double the lead. Battling through illness still as suggested in half-time withdrawal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales