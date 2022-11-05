Hartlepool took the lead twice but were pegged back on each occasion by the National League side who forced a replay six minutes from time.

Josh Umerah scored his eighth goal of the season before Andrew Dallas equalised early in the second half. But Keith Curle’s side regained the lead with 20 minutes to go when the returning Jack Hamilton grabbed his first goal for the club since his summer loan move from Livingston when heading in Clarke Oduor’s corner with one of his first touches of the ball.

Callum Cooke came close to adding a third and sealing the tie when rattling the bar before the impressive Joe Sbarra equalised for the hosts after a strong final 10 minutes.

And here is how Pools were rated in their cup draw.

1. Ben Killip - 8 Big save in the opening five minutes to deny Kelly before three impressive stops late on. Caught a little bit for the opener after Tumilty missed interception.

2. Reghan Tumilty - 5 Got forward quite well in the first half as Pools looked to press. Missed interception which allowed Dallas in for the equaliser at 1-1. Saw a number of overloads on his side of the pitch late on which led to Solihull equaliser

3. Alex Lacey - 7 Made a number of excellent interventions across the game. Covered reasonably well for Oduor in the first half as well. Looked to have picked up a bad injury which will leave Pools very short defensively.

4. Euan Murray - 6 Kept things pretty simple. Big header to clear Kelly cross in the first half. Had a handful to deal with in Sbarra's forward runs.