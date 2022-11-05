Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: Livingston loan striker stars from the bench as Keith Curle's side have to settle for a replay in the FA Cup
Hartlepool United will have to face Solihull Moors once again for the right to take part in the second round of the FA Cup after an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Armco Arena.
Hartlepool took the lead twice but were pegged back on each occasion by the National League side who forced a replay six minutes from time.
Josh Umerah scored his eighth goal of the season before Andrew Dallas equalised early in the second half. But Keith Curle’s side regained the lead with 20 minutes to go when the returning Jack Hamilton grabbed his first goal for the club since his summer loan move from Livingston when heading in Clarke Oduor’s corner with one of his first touches of the ball.
Callum Cooke came close to adding a third and sealing the tie when rattling the bar before the impressive Joe Sbarra equalised for the hosts after a strong final 10 minutes.
And here is how Pools were rated in their cup draw.