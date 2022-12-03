Hartlepool United were humiliated by Stockport County at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Dave Challinor’s return to the club ended in yet more misery for Pools who remain bottom of League Two having been thrashed 5-0 by Stockport.

Kyle Wootton scored twice inside the opening 20 minutes to give the away side a strong early advantage – the first capitalising on a mistake by Reghan Tumilty to lift over the returning Ben Killip before then converting from close range four minutes later.

Keith Curle’s side barely laid a glove on the Hatters who strolled to all three points and added something of a statement to the scoreline with three second half strikes.

Paddy Madden headed in from a corner on the hour before substitute Callum Camps added a fourth four minutes later.

But Hartlepool’s misery was not over there as Will Collar made it five in the closing stages with a well-placed finish.

And here is how Pools were rated on a harrowing afternoon:

1. Ben Killip - 4 Maybe went to ground a little easily for the opening goal. Could he have come for Madden’s header? One or two stray distributions. Beaten five times on return to the side. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Reghan Tumilty - 2 Gifted Wootton the opener with misplaced header back to Killip. Allowed Madden free for the third. Exposed like the rest of the defence all afternoon and limited in attack. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese - 2 As good as he was in his return a week ago he was at fault here. Was uneasy with bouncing ball all afternoon allowing Stockport to capitalise. His clearance landed at Camps for the fourth and was drawn well out of position for the fifth. Often looked frustrated with lack of options in front of him. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Euan Murray - 2 Needed treatment early on and didn’t really recover. Beaten far too easily by Collar for the second but was undone by Stockport pace throughout. Dragged out of position too often and left exposed when Ferguson went forward. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales