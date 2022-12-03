Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: 'Never recovered' 'Ineffective' - Low scores as Pools suffer humiliating home defeat against Stockport County
Hartlepool United were humiliated by Stockport County at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Dave Challinor’s return to the club ended in yet more misery for Pools who remain bottom of League Two having been thrashed 5-0 by Stockport.
Kyle Wootton scored twice inside the opening 20 minutes to give the away side a strong early advantage – the first capitalising on a mistake by Reghan Tumilty to lift over the returning Ben Killip before then converting from close range four minutes later.
Keith Curle’s side barely laid a glove on the Hatters who strolled to all three points and added something of a statement to the scoreline with three second half strikes.
Paddy Madden headed in from a corner on the hour before substitute Callum Camps added a fourth four minutes later.
But Hartlepool’s misery was not over there as Will Collar made it five in the closing stages with a well-placed finish.
And here is how Pools were rated on a harrowing afternoon: